Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL83 HR-CLASH-2NDLD CM **** Haryana violence: CM Khattar seeks additional central forces Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday appeared to disagree with his deputy over the cause of the communal violence that has killed six people as he sought four more companies of central forces to restore peace in the state. **** BOM14 GJ-PM-LD WOMEN EMPOWERMENT **** PM Modi says women's economic empowerment fuels growth, need to create level-playing field where women achievers become the norm Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a ''women-led development approach.'' **** CAL7 MN-LD VIOLENCE **** Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur, curfew relaxation period increased in Imphal Imphal: Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. **** PAR12 RS-2NDLD WALKOUT **** Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Manipur violence New Delhi: Members of the opposition INDIA bloc parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha for the second time on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue besides alleging that the leader of the opposition was not allowed to speak in the House.**** PAR23 LS-2NDLD ADJOURN **** Lok Sabha adjourned amid disruptions, upset Speaker skips proceedings New Delhi: Disruptions over the Manipur issue rocked Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday with even Speaker Om Birla skipping the proceedings to express his displeasure over the conduct of the opposition and treasury benches alike.**** BOM35 MP-CHEETAH-3RDLD-DEATH **** One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal: One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state forest department. **** DEL85 DEF-MALABAR-EXERCISE **** High-voltage Malabar exercise set to begin off Sydney next week New Delhi: The high-voltage Malabar exercise featuring the navies of all four Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- is set to take place off Sydney from August 11 to 21, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Wednesday. **** DEL69 UGC-LD FAKE UNIVERSITIES **** UGC declares 20 universities as 'fake' and not empowered to confer any degree New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as ''fake'' and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest. **** DEL86 CHEETAH-INDIA-LD CLIMATE **** Cheetahs developing thick coats in anticipation of African winter leading to fatal infections in Indian conditions: Experts New Delhi: The natural process of cheetahs developing thick coats of fur in anticipation of African winter appears to be proving fatal in India's wet and hot conditions, international experts involved in the Project Cheetah have said.By Gaurav Saini **** DEL88 CONG-LD KARNATAKA **** Congress top brass meets Karnataka leaders to hammer strategy for 2024 LS Polls New Delhi: Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections with senior party leaders from Karnataka and called for unity in the party cadre for a repeat of its electoral success. **** DEL46 MANIPUR-OPPN-2NDLD PREZ **** Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur, give roadmap for bringing peace in state: Opposition urges President New Delhi: Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur and to list steps needed to restore peace in the violence-hit state. **** DEL39 RSQ-MOE-MANIPUR-SCHOOLS **** Over 14K schoolchildren displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur: Education Ministry New Delhi: Over 14,000 schoolchildren have been displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. **** MDS16 KL-LDALL SPEAKER **** CPI(M) stands by Kerala Speaker's remarks on Lord Ganesha; Nair community outfit hits the streets in protest Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Wednesday rallied behind an influential Nair community organisation in its protest against Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer over his remarks about Lord Ganesha while the ruling CPI(M) stood solidly behind the party leader. **** MDS10 KA-INVESTMENT-FOXCONN **** Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for tech giant Apple, to undertake two marquee projects in the state with an estimated investment worth Rs 5,000 crore. **** LEGAL LGD25 SC-2NDLD ARTICLE 370 **** Who can recommend revocation of Art 370 when no constituent assembly exists in J-K, asks SC New Delhi: Who can recommend the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when no constituent assembly exists there? The Supreme Court Wednesday put this question to the petitioners who have challenged the abrogation of the constitutional provision that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state. **** LGD16 SC-HARYANA-2ND LD CLASH **** Haryana violence: SC orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech New Delhi: With communal clashes claiming six lives in parts of Haryana close to Delhi, the Supreme Court Wednesday ordered enhanced deployment of security personnel in sensitive areas and a crackdown on hate speech but refused to stop the proposed rallies by VHP and Bajrang Dal in the NCR. **** LGD27 SC-RAHUL GANDHI-DEFAMATION **** Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi says conviction unsustainable; refuses to apologise, again New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again refused to apologise for his Modi surname remark that led to his disqualification as an MP but urged the Supreme Court to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case stemming from his comment, asserting he is not guilty. **** BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-TOMATO **** Tomato prices spike again on tight supply; Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259/kg New Delhi: Tomato prices have again hit the roof in the national capital with Mother Dairy selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores. **** DEL87 BIZ-FM-LD GST **** 28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on online gaming and casinos on the face value of bets at entry level, even though three states -- Delhi, Goa and Sikkim -- expressed dissent. ****

