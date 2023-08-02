Guatemalan anti-graft candidate Arevalo seen winning presidential runoff -poll

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo is seen winning an Aug. 20 runoff election with 63% of valid votes against his rival, Sandra Torres, according to a CID Gallup poll published on Wednesday by a local think tank.

Arevalo won a surprise second place in the initial round in June, finishing close behind Torres, a former first lady. Guatemalan authorities halted processing of the results and ordered the suspension of his anti-corruption party, Semilla, over the alleged illegal registration of party members, but the suspension was reversed by the country's top court last month.

The electoral process has raised international concern and the head of Organization of American States (OAS), which has a mission monitoring the elections, has flagged 'clear interference' with the vote. The government has assured it is committed to ensuring peaceful elections.

CID Gallup's poll found that 54% of respondents considered Torres "corrupt" and a "liar," compared to 15% and 13%, respectively, for Arevalo. "We didn't come to win in the polls, but to defeat the old guard in the ballot box," Arevalo said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "We must not be overconfident or rest on our laurels."

The study, presented by the Liberty and Development Foundation, surveyed 1,242 adults face-to-face between July 18 and 27 with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

