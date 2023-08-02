Left Menu

Gujarat: three arrested for circulating `defamatory' letter against BJP leaders

Desai, who represents Choryasi Assembly seat in Surat, said the accused tried to defame Paatil and some other BJP leaders including him.A letter defaming me, some other MLAs as well as party leaders and C R Paatil was circulated by some persons.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:54 IST
Gujarat: three arrested for circulating `defamatory' letter against BJP leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Surat police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly circulating a defamatory letter containing accusations against Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and some other party leaders, an official said. The accused allegedly sent the letter and pen drives containing `supporting' material to several BJP MLAs, MPs and party leaders more than a month ago, sources said.

After BJP MLA Sandip Desai lodged a complaint, the Surat crime branch registered a First Information Report (FIR) and made arrests, said a senior police officer while refusing to divulge the names of the accused or the IPC sections invoked. Desai, who represents Choryasi Assembly seat in Surat, said the accused tried to defame Paatil and some other BJP leaders including him.

''A letter defaming me, some other MLAs as well as party leaders and C R Paatil was circulated by some persons. Today the crime branch registered an FIR against the accused,'' he told reporters after coming out of the crime branch office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023