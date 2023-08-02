Congress top brass meets Karnataka leaders to hammer strategy for 2024 LS Polls

The Congress top brass on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections with senior leaders from Karnataka, as it called for unity in the cadre for a repeat of its electoral success.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the discussions, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among those present.

Kharge and Gandhi urged the state leaders to help party repeat its performance in the upcoming general elections and called for unity across its rank and file.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi also told the leaders and ministers there should be no corruption in the Congress government in the state.

He urged the ministers to rise to the expectations of the people who have voted the party to power.

''Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 Crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our 5 solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation,'' Kharge said after the meeting.

''A historic mandate also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' the Congress chief said.

He also said that Karnataka trusts the party's ''welfare-oriented governance and development paradigm.'' Surjewala after the meeting told reporters that a senior leader each would be assigned to oversee the responsibility to mobilise voters in every parliamentary constituency in Karnataka. ''The party took an important decision that a senior leader of the Congress and a minister would be in charge of each parliamentary seat and they would be responsible for the entire preparation for the next 6 to 7 months, until the parliamentary elections are completed,'' he said.

According to the Karnataka CM, the party will win at least 20 seats in the state, he said. ''We will try to win 28 out of 28 seats, but the Congress party will definitely win at least 20 seats,'' Surjewala said. He also praised the public welfare schemes, including the 'Gruha Lakshmi' schemes and other direct benefit transfer schemes, the party claimed it has already rolled out across the state.

''On one side there is Modi ji, who criticises us by crying out for Karnataka's model. On the other side the Congress government, which started the path of public welfare, which is now being followed by the BJP governments, despite criticising us,'' he said.

''... about 92 to 93 per cent of the people of the state would be benefitted by one or the other Congress guarantee,'' Surjewala said.

Siddaramaiah later tweeted pictures of the meeting, while KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, organisation, claimed the party will come to power in 2024 with a resounding victory.

''Today, attended a meeting to review preparations of Karnataka Congress for the Lok Sabha elections, chaired by INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, along with Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji and other senior leaders. ''Karnataka gave the INC a historic mandate. We are working tirelessly to fulfil our guarantees, and will usher in transformative change in the state. Repeating 2023, Karnataka will resoundingly reject BJP in 2024,'' Venugopal said in a tweet after the meeting.

''Neither do people believe PM Modi anymore, nor think that BJP's motley group of incompetent MPs and Karnataka leaders can deliver on their hopes. Karnataka is firmly behind the Congress, be it Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha,'' he also said.

The Congress won the assembly elections in Karnataka recently and ousted the BJP from the lone southern state where it was in power.

The party is now seeking to stage a stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections riding the momentum after its victory in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)