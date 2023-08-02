Karnataka trusts Congress' welfare-oriented governance, says Mallikarjun Kharge 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress government in Karnataka is working tirelessly towards fulfilling the party's "five solemn guarantees" and expressed confidence that people of the state will repose faith in the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the result of assembly polls held earlier this year, he said that a historic mandate also brings in a huge responsibility. He said the people of Karnataka trust Congress' "welfare-oriented governance and development paradigm".

"Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our five solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation. A historic mandate, also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka trusts our welfare oriented governance and development paradigm," Kharge said in a tweet. The Congress central leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Karnataka in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

About 50 leaders and ministers from Karnataka participated in the meeting with central Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

