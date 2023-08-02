Karnataka trusts Congress' welfare-oriented governance, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress government in Karnataka is working tirelessly towards fulfilling the party’s “five solemn guarantees” and expressed confidence that people of the state will repose faith in the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
- Country:
- India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress government in Karnataka is working tirelessly towards fulfilling the party's "five solemn guarantees" and expressed confidence that people of the state will repose faith in the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the result of assembly polls held earlier this year, he said that a historic mandate also brings in a huge responsibility. He said the people of Karnataka trust Congress' "welfare-oriented governance and development paradigm".
"Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our five solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation. A historic mandate, also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka trusts our welfare oriented governance and development paradigm," Kharge said in a tweet. The Congress central leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Karnataka in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
About 50 leaders and ministers from Karnataka participated in the meeting with central Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pay homage to Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy who died on Tuesday.
We're aware of differences between some of us at state level; these are not ideological: Mallikarjun Kharge at Oppn meeting.
It was very important meeting for purpose of saving our democracy: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after meet of 26 opposition parties.
Common secretariat to be set up in Delhi for poll campaign management: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition parties' meeting.
We'll fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after meet of 26 opposition parties.