Left Menu

BJP's Himachal chief forms 20-member core committee

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have also been included.On July 20, the BJP overhauled its state executive with the appointment of nine vice-presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, state unit chiefs of the Yuva Morcha and the Mahila Morcha, media in-charge and 10 spokespeople.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:14 IST
BJP's Himachal chief forms 20-member core committee
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday constituted a 20-member core committee, including permanent invitees.

The committee includes Sudan Singh -- a BJP national vice-president -- its state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have also been included.

On July 20, the BJP overhauled its state executive with the appointment of nine vice-presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, state unit chiefs of the Yuva Morcha and the Mahila Morcha, media in-charge and 10 spokespeople. After Bindal announced the state executive, there were allegations that several senior leaders had been ignored. Most of those leaders have now been accommodated in the core committee. The core committee also includes Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, Rajya Sabha MP Sikendar Kumar, former state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, general secretaries Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma, MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, Vipin Parmar and Randhir Sharma, ex-minister Rajeev Sehgal and party leader Harsh Mahajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023