Thousands join rally in Karnataka's Udupi demanding justice for victims of Manipur violence

More than 5,000 people belonging to various organisations took part in a protest rally held in Udupi district of Karnataka on Wednesday demanding justice for the people of violence-hit Manipur.

Addressing the protesters who gathered under the banner 'Samana Manaskara Vedike' (forum of like-minded organisations), political analyst Shiv Sunder said the protests for the people of Manipur in various parts of the country shows that ''India is still alive''.

The silence and inaction of the central and state governments had led to the escalation of violence, he opined, adding that the Manipur government acted only after the videos of rape and violence went viral on social media.

Former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake said though it has been months since the violence took place, the government there has not been able to bring peace to the state. The disturbing visuals of women being paraded naked have shocked the country, he said.

Vedike president Prashant Jathanna, Udupi DCC president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Fr William Marties and Udupi diocese bishop Dr Gerald Issac Lobo were among those present during the rally.

