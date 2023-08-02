PM Modi chairs meeting with 48 MPs of NDA: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with 48 MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from several States and Union Territories in the national capital on Wednesday, the sources said. As per the sources, the MPs who attended the meeting were from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The meeting took place at the Parliament Annexe building, the sources said. JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting, while the host ministers are Pralhad Joshi and V Muraleedharan, the source said.

On Monday, Mr Modi had held meetings with groups of NDA MPs from Western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region and also with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents. (ANI)

