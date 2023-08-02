BJP MLCs demand law against 'love jihad' in Maharashtra on lines of UP

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs - Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad - on Wednesday demanded a law against 'love jihad' in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Raising the issue in Maharashtra legislative council, Darekar alleged that Hindu girls are cheated in different parts of the state through the use of fake names and then forced to convert. Later, they are assaulted and deserted.

''Yogi Adityanath has taken a bold decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has brought a law to ban illegal conversions,'' he said. ''A law on love jihad should be brought in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttar Pradesh,'' the BJP leader added.

Lad also made a similar demand.

He also sought the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques.

'Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

