Rahul Gandhi arrives in Goa on private visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Wednesday night on a private visit, a senior party office-bearer said. Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport around 11 pm, he said. He will be in the coastal state till Thursday afternoon, the Congress functionary added.There is no official engagement of the Congress leader during his stay, he said.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Wednesday night on a private visit, a senior party office-bearer said. Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport around 11 pm, he said. He will be in the coastal state till Thursday afternoon, the Congress functionary added.
There is no official engagement of the Congress leader during his stay, he said.
