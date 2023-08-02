Left Menu

Israeli far-right minister backs police after alleged protest violence

Israel's hard-right national security minister on Wednesday said he supported police in their handling of anti-government protests and that investigations into alleged police violence were "puzzling." A push by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition to overhaul the judiciary and limit some Supreme Court powers has caused deep divides in Israeli society while igniting months of massive street protests. The demonstrations can draw tens of thousands of people and crowds often block highways and scuffle with police.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:40 IST
Israeli far-right minister backs police after alleged protest violence
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's hard-right national security minister on Wednesday said he supported police in their handling of anti-government protests and that investigations into alleged police violence were "puzzling." A push by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition to overhaul the judiciary and limit some Supreme Court powers has caused deep divides in Israeli society while igniting months of massive street protests.

The demonstrations can draw tens of thousands of people and crowds often block highways and scuffle with police. Protesters have circulated videos, some carried by local media, in which police officers apparently use heavy-handed tactics to disperse the crowds. The Department of Internal Police Investigations has been examining the issue.

On Wednesday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a hardline Jewish settler in the West Bank with past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs, met with officers of an elite police unit and said the footage he saw from protests shows them using "reasonable force." He told the officers not to be deterred by police investigators, whose conduct he described as "puzzling."

The remarks were swiftly rebuked by Israel's State Attorney's office, which oversees the internal affairs unit. The office issued a statement to the media saying it rejects efforts to defame the investigators and that the law enforcement system would continue to act "in accordance with the law, without fear and without bias."

Later on Wednesday, thousands of protesters marched along a main drag in Tel Aviv, carrying Israeli flags and calling for an end to the judicial overhaul. Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges that he denies, has cast the judicial changes as a redressing of balance among branches of government. Critics say they endanger democracy and open the door to corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023