Left Menu

Cong sets up screening panels to pick candidates for polls in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:43 IST
Cong sets up screening panels to pick candidates for polls in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday set up screening committees to finalise candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana later this year.

Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening committee for Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot included among the ex-officio members of the panel.

While Gogoi will be the chairman of the Rajasthan screening committee, Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt will be members of the panel.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gehlot, Pilot, C P Joshi and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state have been named as ex-officio members of the panel, according to a statement released by the party.

For Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh will be the chairman of the screening committee while Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka will be the members.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Govind Singh, AICC in-charge of state J P Agarwal, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, chairman of campaign committee Kantilal Bhuria, Kamleshwar Patel and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex-officio members of the panel.

Ajay Maken will head the screening committee for Chhattisgarh, while L Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza will be its members.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge of state Kumari Selja, Deputy CM T S Singhdeo and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be the ex-officio members of the panel.

For Telangana, K Muralidharan will be the chairman of the screening committee while Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani will be the members.

State party chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge of state Manikrao Thakre, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC secretaries in-charge of the state will be ex-officio members of the panel.

The setting up of the screening committees comes after the Congress on Monday appointed election observers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry was appointed as senior observer for Rajasthan and Sasikanth Senthil as observer, while party general secretary Randeep Surjewala was made the senior observer for Madhya Pradesh and Chandrakant Handore as observer.

Former Uttarakhand PCC chief Pritam Singh has been made the senior observer for Chhattisgarh while Meenakshi Natarajan has been made observer for the state.

For Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi has been made senior observer with Sirivella Prasad as observer while Sachin Rao has been made observer for Mizoram.

The assembly elections in these states are slated this year, and the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it seeks to repeat its government.

In other poll-bound states, the Congress is seeking to wrest control from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, from BRS in Telangana and from the NDA in Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023