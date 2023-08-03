Purported objectionable comments by senior BJP leader on Kharge evokes sharp reax from Cong

Purported objectionable comments against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has elicited sharp reaction from Congress leaders. The senior BJP leader made an objectionable reference to the complexion of Kharge and people of the region he hails from, during a protest in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on August 1.

Targeting Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre -- who also hails from Kalyana Karnataka region to which Kharge also belongs to -- for his statement regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, Jnanendra said people from the region, who hardly know anything about trees, plants, or shade are speaking about decisions that impacts the lives of people living in Western Ghats region.

Congress workers held demonstrations in the city against the senior BJP MLA on Wednesday, shouting slogans against him, while the party leaders hit out at him questioning his mental fitness.

Addressing a gathering at the protest meet, Jnanendra said, ''...the government should make its stand clear (regarding implementation of Kasturirangan report), Mr Siddaramaiah! It is our misfortune that the Forest Minister is from that region (Kalyana-Karnataka), which doesn't have forest. They don't know what plant, tree or its shade is, under the scorching heat people there turn black (dark), we will know it by looking at our Kharge. Because of the hair cover, he is saved, it (hairs on head) is shade for them.'' ''Such people who don't know about the lives of people living in Malnad or Western Ghats region are speaking...so I urge the government to give clarity,'' he added.

Hitting back at Jnanendra, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said sarcastically, ''there is NIMHANS (National institute of mental health and Neuro science) in Bengaluru with first class facility, we will make arrangements to send him there.'' AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP and its leaders in Karnataka and nationally have lost their mental and political balance.

They are now resorting to abuse in order to take out their frustration for having been decisively rejected by the people of Karnataka, he said.

The derogatory, the absolutely filthy and dirty statement made by former Home Minister of BJP government in Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, on the Congress president has crossed all limits of decency. With his remarks, Jnanendra is ''mocking the hard work and dedication of the senior most leader in India in public life with 60 years of experience,'' he said.

''It's an insult of not only every senior and seasoned person dedicated to public life in the country, it's an insult of the poor of this country, it's an insult of every SC, ST, OBC, minority of this country, it's an insult of the farmers and farm labourers of this country. We will not take it lying down. ''We will take it to a conclusion, not only we will take it to people's court, but we will use all legal and political means to ensure that (BJP president) J P Nadda, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and their cronies like Jnanendra, they publicly apologize for their misdeeds and insulting the poor of this country,'' Surjewala said.

Minister Khandre said, being a former Home Minister, Jnanendra has made such a ''low statement'', which is an insult not only to people from Kalyana Karnataka, but the entire state.

''Kharge is a national leader, who is respected above party-line. He (Jnanendra) has lost his mind to make such statements. Legal action should be taken against him and if BJP has any morality, it should expel him,'' he said.

However, as the issue snowballed into a controversy, Jnanendra today clarified maintaining that he never spoke about Kharge, but said he will express regret, if anyone is hurt.

''I never spoke against Mallikarjun Kharge, I dont' think I'm big enough to criticise him. I always speak with respect for his seniority and experience. My intention was not to hurt Mallikarjun Kharge of Khandre. I have seen reactions in the media. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings, but if anyone is hurt, I express regret,'' he said, maintaining he had never taken Kharge's name. Minister Khandre was recently quoted as saying that the state government was committed to implementing the Kasturirangan committee report on declaring eco-sensitive zones in Western Ghats.

