Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants 'global catastrophe,' collapse of food markets
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 00:32 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.
"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."
