Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants 'global catastrophe,' collapse of food markets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)