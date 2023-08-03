Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump legal risks deepen with charges of plot to reverse 2020 election

U.S. efforts to hold Donald Trump criminally responsible in a plot to overturn the 2020 election were gaining steam, as the former president prepared to face federal charges in a Washington courtroom on Thursday while Georgia state prosecutors looked poised to issue their own charges in coming weeks. Trump - the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - was indicted on Tuesday on four counts, including conspiring to defraud the U.S., obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to deprive voters of their right to fair elections.

Trump supporters unfazed by new indictment: 'This is all political'

The indictment of former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election may be unprecedented in the annals of American history, but it appears to have done little to soften the resolve of Republican voters poised to support his bid for another term in the White House. Not only do those voters remain ready to back Trump in next year's presidential election - he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden - but some also have said they plan to donate to his legal defense against what they see as politically motivated prosecutions.

No shooter, no injuries at US Capitol after 'bogus call,' police say

Police gave an all-clear at the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday, finding no gunman or suspicious activities after a report of a possible active shooter that was most likely "bogus," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

After about 90 minutes of investigating, police allowed workers in three Senate office buildings adjacent to the U.S. Capitol to return to work.

Trump aide's lawyer may have conflicts of interest in documents case, prosecutors say

Prosecutors who charged Donald Trump and two aides with mishandling classified documents asked a judge on Wednesday for a hearing over potential conflicts of interest with one of the men's lawyers. Stanley Woodward, a lawyer for Trump aide Walt Nauta, has represented or is currently representing three people who might be called as witnesses in the case, Florida federal prosecutors said in a filing, which does not identify the potential witnesses.

Pittsburgh jury condemns Tree of Life synagogue killer to death

A federal jury on Wednesday voted to sentence Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. In June, the jury found Bowers, 50, guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in a trial held at the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. Bowers was convicted of 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

US House Republicans rally around Trump

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives sought to defend Donald Trump against his latest criminal indictment on Wednesday, by casting the former president as the victim of what they called a politically motivated prosecution. A day after Trump was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, some of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress urged their Republican colleagues to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden, haul Special Counsel Jack Smith before a congressional committee and defund his office.

US House panel opens probe into suspected Chinese hacking of Commerce, State emails

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Wednesday it is opening an investigation into China's suspected involvement in recent breaches of Commerce and State department email systems. Representative James Comer, who chairs the committee, and the heads of two subcommittees asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for staff briefings by Aug. 9.

Conservative activist behind US affirmative action cases sues venture capital fund

A group founded by the conservative activist instrumental in the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision rejecting affirmative action in collegiate admissions on Wednesday sued an Atlanta-based venture capital fund that supports Black women who own small businesses, accusing it of unlawful racial discrimination. The nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights, founded by affirmative action foe Edward Blum, said in its lawsuit that the firm, called Fearless Fund, is violating Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, a U.S. law barring racial bias in private contracts, by making only Black women eligible in a grant competition. It was filed in federal court in Atlanta.

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Hollywood's striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Tuesday. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), reached out to the WGA and requested for a meeting, the WGA negotiating committee told its members in a statement that was shared with Reuters.

Small businesses boost US private payrolls in July

U.S. private payrolls rose more than expected in July as small businesses boosted hiring, pointing to continued labor market resilience that could shield the economy from a recession. The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday also showed a moderation in wage growth, which bodes well for the inflation outlook. It added to recent upbeat data ranging from inflation to consumer spending in raising hopes that the economy will have the "soft landing" envisioned by Federal Reserve officials.

