US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 06:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

''As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position,'' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

