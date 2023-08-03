US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 06:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
''As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position,'' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- State Department
- The United States
- Spokesperson
- Matthew Miller
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan: 2 children dead, 3 critical after drinking ‘poisoned milkshake’
Pakistan: Attack on convoy leaves six personnel injured in Peshawar
Pakistan facing "exceptionally high" economic risks, says IMF
Pakistan: Mother, son stabbed to death in Rawalpindi; father critical
Pakistan facing ‘exceptionally high’ risks, needs another IMF programme, says global lender