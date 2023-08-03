Thailand's house speaker says PM vote postponed
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-08-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 11:07 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's house speaker said on Thursday that a parliamentary vote to select the country's next prime minister would be postponed, prolonging a political deadlock that has stretched on since a May general election.
A vote had been previously scheduled to be held on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devjyot Ghoshal
- Edmund Klamann
- Thailand
Advertisement