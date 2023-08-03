Left Menu

Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, 2 Union ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:53 IST
Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, 2 Union ministers
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Siddaramaiah met Modi in the Parliament complex. This is his first meeting with the prime minister since becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in May.

Later, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.

The chief minister said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019.

Siddaramaiah also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to Karnataka and later called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday, several party leaders wishes him at the Karnataka Bhavan here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023