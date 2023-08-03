Left Menu

BJP says Haryana violence 'part of larger conspiracy', questions Congress' role

His social media post and video were tantamount to inciting violence. This raises deep suspicion, the BJP spokesperson told the press conference.The violence that took place in Haryana was part of a larger conspiracy and the truth will come out during the investigation of the case, he said.Mamman Khans provocative statement, his video and social media post raise a big question mark on the role of the Congress, Trivedi charged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:08 IST
BJP says Haryana violence 'part of larger conspiracy', questions Congress' role
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday raised questions on the Congress' role in the communal violence in Haryana, saying the clashes that took place between the two communities were ''part of a larger conspiracy'' and the truth will come out during the investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress MLA Mamman Khan's "provocative statement" on the floor of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and his social media posts raise suspicion about the party's role in the violence.

Communal violence broke out in Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The violence spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday with mobs killing a Muslim cleric, torching an eatery, and vandalising shops.

So far, six people have died, 116 arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

"Congress MLA Mamman Khan had given a provocative statement on the floor of the Haryana Assembly. His social media post and video were tantamount to inciting violence. This raises deep suspicion," the BJP spokesperson told the press conference.

The violence that took place in Haryana was "part of a larger conspiracy" and the truth will come out during the investigation of the case, he said.

"Mamman Khan's provocative statement, his video and social media post raise a big question mark on the (role of) the Congress," Trivedi charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023