Left Menu

PM to lay foundation for Mangaluru Junction railway station upgradation

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:37 IST
PM to lay foundation for Mangaluru Junction railway station upgradation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of Mangaluru Junction railway station to international standards through video conferencing on August 6.

The union government has decided to upgrade Mangaluru Junction railway station to international standards under the Amrit Bharat station scheme and the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the same through video conferencing, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a statement on Thursday.

Kateel also thanked the PM and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took the initiative for the upgradation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023-24 budget speech had announced that Mangaluru Junction, Mangaluru Central, Bantwal and Subramanya railway stations in Dakshina Kannada district will be upgraded under Amrit Bharat station scheme, he recalled. Mangaluru Junction station will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 19.32 crore. The development of other train stations under this scheme will be undertaken soon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023