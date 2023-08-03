Protesters drape home of UK PM Sunak in black fabric over energy policy
03-08-2023
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government's energy policy, the environmental campaign group posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
