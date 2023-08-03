Protesters drape home of UK PM Sunak in black fabric over energy policy

Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government's energy policy, the environmental campaign group said on Thursday.

A picture posted by Greenpeace UK on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed four protesters atop the property, covering it in swathes of black fabric, while two others held a banner that read "RISHI SUNAK - OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?" Sunak's office had no immediate comment. Sunak said on Wednesday that he was going on holiday that evening.

