Vijay Goel stages protest at MCD headquarters, demands sterilisation of stray dogs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:16 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Thursday staged a protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government and the AAP-ruled MCD over the ''rise'' in the incidents of stray dog bites in the city.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader demanded that the city's stray dogs must be sterilised and administered anti-rabies vaccines immediately.

Protesting at the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) building -- the Civic Centre -- Goel also accused the AAP government and the MCD of ''neglecting'' the issue.

''There are around 8 lakh stray dogs in Delhi and around 2,000 cases of dog bites are reported every day. The elderly and children are the most affected and people are now scared to go to the parks due to the growing number of dogs,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

