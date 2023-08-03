Rahul Gandhi meets Goa Congress leaders during private visit to state, holds discussions on LS polls and other issues
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to Goa on a private visit during which he met state party leaders and MLAs and held discussions about the Lok Sabha polls due next year, strengthening of the party and other issues, a party leader said on Thursday.
Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night and then went to stay at a hotel near capital Panaji, a senior party office-bearer said.
He had a late night dinner with the Goa Congress MLAs and also met state party chief Amit Patkar.
In the 40-member Goa assembly, the Congress has three MLAs.
''Though the visit was private, Gandhi held discussions about the Lok Sabha elections, strengthening of the party and other political issues,'' Patkar told PTI. Gandhi left for New Delhi shortly before 11 am on Thursday from the Manohar International Airport in North Goa, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli president's speech to Congress highlights 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease
Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday
Israel's Herzog to address Congress amid tensions with Washington
Mayawati says BSP will go solo in state elections this year; accuses Congress of forming alliance with 'castiest parties'
Oommen Chandy is irreplaceable, farewell given by public indicates their love for him: Congress