BJP MPs target Gehlot govt over cases of atrocities against women

Updated: 03-08-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:41 IST
BJP MPs target Gehlot govt over cases of atrocities against women
The BJP alleged on Thursday that Rajasthan has become the ''rape capital'' of India under the government of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and asserted that he has no right to remain in the post.

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli, who comes from the Dalit community, said the state has been known for its tradition of respect for women. But it has been reduced to ''rapist Rajasthan'', she alleged.

Diya Kumari, another woman MP of the party, also slammed the Congress government in the state, citing the recent case of a girl being allegedly raped and killed. The girl's burnt body was recovered from a coal furnace in Bhilwara.

''Rajasthan has become the rape capital,'' she said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures of cases of atrocities against women in which the state fares poorly.

Both the MPs at a press conference cited several recent cases of sexual assault and killing of women.

''Women are not safe even at home,'' Kumari said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she said Vadra goes to the state on vacation but has never met the families of women victims.

