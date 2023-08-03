Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Friday

BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said on Thursday.Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 p m on Friday and launch a national highway project the next day.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:58 IST
Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Friday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he is scheduled to attend officials meetings, home department officials said on Thursday.

Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 p m on Friday and launch a national highway project the next day. He is also slated to attend a meeting on left wing extremism (LWE) and disaster management during the day. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting, the officials said.

There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But Shah is scheduled to attend a meeting at the airport lounge before leaving for the national capital on Saturday evening, the officials said but did not specify who will be present in it. The union minister’s sudden visit and conducting review meetings on LWE and disaster management assumes significance as it will take place after the ruling BJD announced its support to the Delhi Ordinance Bill and its opposition to the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Shah’s scheduled visit to Odisha on June 17 was cancelled in view of Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat.

He will visit the BJP state party office here during his visit and hold a closed door meeting with the party functionaries till 5 PM on Saturday.

