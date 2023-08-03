Aam Aadmi Party holds demonstration over 9,000 women missing from J&K

Left Menu

Local Aam Aadmi Party workers on Thursday held a demonstration over 9,000 women going missing from the Union Territory, as revealed recently by the National Crime Records Bureau.The protest was held at Press Colony here by dozens of AAP workers, who held placards bearing the question Why

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:05 IST
Local Aam Aadmi Party workers on Thursday held a demonstration over 9,000 women going missing from the Union Territory, as revealed recently by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The protest was held at Press Colony here by dozens of AAP workers, who held placards bearing the question ''Why? Who? Where? Missing 9765.'' AAP media committee Chairman Nawab asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to give answers on all the missing women.

''We are asking why this happened and what is the flaw in your system? Who are these 9,765 and what is the reason behind their going missing? And where are those missing women? Are you doing anything to trace those missing people?'' he asked.

Nawab also asked Sinha about 'human trafficking' allegedly taking place in the Union Territory.

''Is there any department that can protect the honour and safety of the women of Jammu and Kashmir? This is not a political issue, this is about security and integrity,'' he said.

According to the NCRB, 8,617 women and 1,148 girls went missing in Jammu and Kashmir in three years between 2019 and 2021. The data of the Union Home Ministry was tabled in Parliament recently.

