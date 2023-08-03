Left Menu

Can't be more authentic proof of Raj govt's corruption: BJP on Gudha releasing 3-pages of 'red diary'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:20 IST
Can't be more authentic proof of Raj govt's corruption: BJP on Gudha releasing 3-pages of 'red diary'
A day after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha released three pages of the ''red diary'' alleging graft in the cricket association election, the BJP on Thursday said there cannot be a more authentic proof of the Congress government's corruption in the state.

Gudha on Wednesday made public three pages of the purported red diary which he has claimed contains the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government and cited their contents to allege corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association election.

Gudha alleged that the three pages contain details of financial transactions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Bhawani Samota and others.

Vaibhav Gehlot is presently chairman of the RCA.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference here at the party headquarters, "There cannot be a more authentic proof of the Rajasthan government's corruption than these pages of the red diary which have come to fore.'' ''This is going to be the Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government,'' he said, demanding that the Congress give a reply to the revelations made by Gudha.

Trivedi said Congress leaders should have been left red-faced after Gudha released some of the pages of the red diary.

''But it is unfortunate that the Congress and its government in Rajasthan are shamelessly ignoring it,'' he charged.

The BJP spokesperson raised the issue of women's safety in Rajasthan and hit out at the ruling Congress, claiming that at least 15-20 cases of crime against women are registered in the state "every day" and the government has failed to ensure that effective action is taken against the accused.

"Is it because of vote bank politics, no effective action is taken against the accused of such," he asked.

Trivedi said the people of Rajasthan are closely watching the misdeeds of the state government and its failure in ensuring the safety of women in the state.

"People are losing their patience," he added.

