Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls on PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday here in the national capital. 

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:51 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday here in the national capital. Siddaramaiah presented a traditional wood-made elephant miniature to the Prime Minister.

This is the Congress leader's first meeting with PM Modi since he became Chief Minister of the southern state, where elections were concluded recently. Earlier, the CM arrived at the Parliament. While answering reporters' questions on his relations with his deputy DK Shivakumar, Siddharamaiah said, "All are well in Karnataka...There are no differences between me and Shivakumar, we are together".

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later in the day in Parliament House. Congress bagged 135 seats in Assembly elections in Karnataka, ousting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

