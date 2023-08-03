I don't need to defend someone who has global recognition: Dhankhar on Kharge's 'defending PM' remark

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress for accusing him of defending the prime minister, saying he does not need to defend someone who has got global recognition and electoral mandates in 2014 and 2019.

He also urged the members from the treasury benches to reach out to their opposition counterparts and convince them not to walk out. The opposition parties had staged a walkout as the House went ahead with the scheduled business despite Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's suggestion of adjourning the proceedings till 1 pm.

Following suggestions by TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chair had called a meeting of floor leaders of various parties at 1 pm to find a way out to end the logjam in the House on the modalities for discussion on the ongoing situation in Manipur.

When the Chair sought his views on the issue, Kharge stressed that Rule 267 should get precedence over any other rule, and wondered why the government has made it a ''prestige'' issue by not agreeing for a discussion under Rule 267.

Kharge suggested that the House proceedings should be adjourned till 1 pm. However, some members objected to the suggestion.

To this, Kharge said, ''You are not agreeing to even a small suggestion. You are also not agreeing to the demand for calling the prime minister in the House. Why are you defending the prime minister so much? I cannot understand.'' Dhankhar took strong exception to Kharge's remarks, and said he was not required to defend anyone. He said the prime minister has received global recognition and India was rising under his leadership.

He further said that after three decades of coalition governments in India, ''you had 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) electoral results'' referring to the massive victory of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

''Our prime minister is not required to be defended by me. He has been recognised at the global platform,'' Dhankhar said, adding that India is rising as never before and ''the rise is unstoppable''.

''I am not required to defend anyone. I am not required to defend Right. I am not required to defend Left. I am required to defend the Constitution and your rights. Such a comment by the Leader of Opposition is not wholesome,'' Dhankhar also said, and proceeded with the scheduled Zero Hour.

He also asked where the opposition members were headed as they have a right to take a political stance but not make such comments.

''I am not a stakeholder in politics, I am not concerned with politics,'' he said.

At this point, all the opposition parties under INDIA alliance staged a walkout from the House. After the walkout, Dhankar said it was a ''political optics'' and added they must reflect and introspect on their action.

He also said, ''I thought he Leader of Opposition will have a constructive policy, but unfortunately, the Leader of Opposition tried to be political.'' The Chairman asked the MPs from the treasury benches to reach out to opposition parties.

''My impassioned plea with you with folded hands reach out to your friends. Make it a point that at least one of you will reach out to friends on the other side,'' he said. Dhankhar reiterated that there will be no time limit for the short duration discussion on Manipur issue.

''I will allocate as much time as the members want,'' he said.

The government has agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176.

The short-duration discussion on the law-and-order situation and other related issues in Manipur and steps taken by the government to restore normalcy in the state was listed for July 31 but could not take place due to opposition protests. Earlier, O'Brein made a strong case for starting the discussion on the Manipur issue without getting into the nitty gritty. He, however stressed that Rule 267 supersedes all other rules. ''The issue is the people of this country want to have (discussion) want to hear us on Manipur. We as an opposition, all of us...we want this discussion on Manipur. We are not here to show ego, arrogance,'' he said, and added Manipur needs care and healing. ''Let us find the solution because this logjam is helping nobody. we will suggest through you that Manipur has to be discussed for six hours for eight hours. Let us discuss it in a spirit of one nation,'' he said. The Chairman appreciated O'Brein for his stance, and sought response from Goyal.

''Manipur has always been a very sensitive issue for all sections of this house. The government has been very proactive in its actions. And right from the day one we have been requesting the chair requesting all the Honourable members through you that we must have a wholesome debate on this subject.

''We must send out a message appelaing for peace. we must all of us collectively work towards peace and stability and bring back that healing touch to Manipur....I am indeed grateful to my fellow member of parliament and senior leader, leader of the TMC for showing this readiness to have a debate in the house.,'' he said.

The Union minister invited senior members from different parties to join him for a cup of tea and have a discussion to work out ways for smooth functioning of the House. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabh have been disrupted as opposition parties are insisting that the listed business should be suspended under Rule 267 and discussion on Manipur should be taken up.

