TN bags best-performing state award in organ donation

Since 2008, 1,705 people donated their organs facilitating 786 heart, 801 lung, 1,565 liver and 3,046 kidney transplants, 37 pancreases, besides small intestines, and other organs, totally benefitting 6,247 recipients so far, Subramanian said after receiving the award along with Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu continues to lead in organ donations with 1,705 people donating their organs to save 6,247 human lives, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. He claimed increased awareness and transparent organ allocation policy were among the factors that made Tamil Nadu win the best-performing state award for organ donation at the national level today. Since 2008, 1,705 people donated their organs facilitating 786 heart, 801 lung, 1,565 liver and 3,046 kidney transplants, 37 pancreases, besides small intestines, and other organs, totally benefitting 6,247 recipients so far, Subramanian said after receiving the award along with Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) award was presented at the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony meant to facilitate the donor families, in the national capital.

''Much of the success of organ donation is due to the high awareness levels in the state. Even our Chief Minister M K Stalin and his wife have pledged to donate their organs,'' the Health Minister told reporters here. About 40 government hospitals and 120 private hospitals across the state have been provided the organ harvest licenses. Transplants were performed even under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he said. In the last two years, 292 people donated their organs to benefit 1,062 people, Subramanian said. At the function, the Union Minister lauded the families of organ donors and the members of civil society.

