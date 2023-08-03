Left Menu

“BJP govt lags behind when it comes to women’s safety”: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, slammed BJP government on women’s safety, saying that the maximum number of cases of violence come from BJP-ruled states.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, slammed BJP government on women's safety, saying that the maximum number of cases of violence come from BJP-ruled states. "It's been 9 years since the formation of their (BJP) govt, but they have seriously lagged behind when it comes to women's safety," Priyanka said.

She further said, "Whenever Women and Child Welfare Development Minister is asked a question about women safety, she always lists Congress-ruled states in the answer." The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also targeted PM Modi saying this is a very 'unfortunate situation'.

Notably, amid a nationwide uproar over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, which surfaced on social media, Priyanka said, that such an incident puts the country to shame and added that she wants a discussion on the situation of the north-eastern state in the Parliament Monsoon session. "...Yesterday, a video of a heinous crime with two women, came from Manipur before the country...Such an incident puts the country to shame...As a woman MP, I want a discussion on Manipur. The PM should break his silence and answer the people by speaking on the floor of the House," the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

