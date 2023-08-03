Senior Cong MLA says 'lucky' Siddaramaiah became CM twice, leaving behind old guard

Senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has remarked that luck or good fortune played a key role in shaping the political future of certain leaders, citing the example of Siddaramaiah who became Chief Minister after joining the party, ''leaving behind the old guard''.

Rayareddy also noted that people much junior to him have become ministers.

The comments have come amidst reports of brewing discontent within the ruling party, with as many as 30 legislators reportedly having written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and functioning of certain ministers.

Rayareddy is also said to be one of the signatories of such a letter, according to party sources.

''L K Advani built the BJP, but Modi became the Prime Minister. Sometimes luck is in favour of certain people like this. Look at Siddaramaiah; after coming to Congress he twice became the Chief Minister. What should the old guard in Congress be thinking? It is all time of a particular individual,'' Rayareddy remarked.

Addressing a gathering in Koppal on Wednesday, he said, ''People who used to walk behind me have become ministers. About 20 of them, I was an MLA with their fathers, but today they show arrogance in front of me. I was MLA and MP with Bommai's (Basavaraj Bommai) father (S R Bommai). I was minister in Deve Gowda's cabinet; Kumaraswamy was then scared of standing next to me. What to do? it was written in his fortune (to become CM).'' ''So many people won't get an opportunity (to be part of govt) sometimes, but it doesn't mean they (those getting opportunity) are great and we are less. One should have the mentality to serve; power may come and go, but one has to serve,'' he added.

Siddaramaiah, who was earlier with Janata Dal and JD(S), joined the Congress in 2006.

Rayareddy, a former minister too was earlier with Janata Dal.

Clarifying that his statement was regarding being lucky in politics, Rayareddy today speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi said that eligibility and seniority is not a yardstick in politics.

''On the basis of social justice and regional factors ministers are made, it has become the tradition,'' he said. He said that in his opinion it is better if those who have experience in administration become ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)