Left Menu

I never get angry, am married for 45 yrs: Dhankhar to Kharge as RS witnesses lighter moments

Lekin barabar andar se karte ho You dont show your anger, but from within, you get angry. This lead to another round of laughter in the house, with both sides enjoying the lighter moments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:45 IST
I never get angry, am married for 45 yrs: Dhankhar to Kharge as RS witnesses lighter moments
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heated exchanges between the opposition and the ruling party members over the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed some lighter moments when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhakhar why he is angry to which he responded that he never does as he is married for 45 years.

After the chairman allowed Kharge to speak, the Congress leader said he is made to sit within two seconds.

'''Aap jara gusse mein the shayad' (You were probably a little angry),'' Kharge said, to which Dhakhar responded: ''Sir (Kharge), I am a married man for 45 years. Mein kabhi gussa nahin karta (I never get angry),'' leading to laughter from the members.

'''Kabhi gussa nahi karta'. And Mr (P) Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate, will know as senior advocates, we have no right to show our anger at least to the authority. You are an authority,'' Dhankhar said while pointing towards Kharge.

The chairman also said he cannot discuss about his wife in the house as she is not a member of the house. He then urged Kharge to ''modify'' the comment that he gets angry.

At this, Kharge said, ''Aap gussa nahi karte. Dekhate nahi. Lekin barabar andar se karte ho (You don't show your anger, but from within, you get angry).'' This lead to another round of laughter in the house, with both sides enjoying the lighter moments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023