Kerala Speaker's remarks on Hindu deity intended to divert attention from issues plaguing state: Congress

Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer's remarks about a Hindu deity continued to churn political waters, with the opposition Congress terming it a 'tactic' to divert attention from the various issues plaguing the Left government, while the ruling CPI(M) stood firm behind its leader.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to divert public attention from the issues of ''misuse of police, women safety concerns, the financial crisis the state is facing and the overall deplorable condition of the administration''.

''Instead, they (CPIM) want the people to discuss communalism. Therefore, they have given a weapon to the communal forces who want to divide the state and are now confronting such groups,'' he further alleged, while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

He said that the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar were travelling on the same path.

The LoP also said that the issue of scientific temper should not have been connected with the religious beliefs of a section of society and thereby hurt the sentiments of a large number of people. ''It could have been avoided. There were so many other issues that he could have discussed,'' Satheesan said.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

Today, at a school-related event, Shamseer clarified that science was not being promoted to reject a religious belief.

He also said that everyone should vow to become secular in the modern world and every child should say we will not allow anyone to create differences or divisions among us.

The Speaker alleged that ''saffronisation'' of education and ''distortion of history'' in textbooks was taking place to target students at a young age so that the minds of future generations can be captured.

He said everyone should ensure that Kerala does not become like Manipur or Haryana.

CPI(M) leader and former Finance Minister of the state Thomas Isaac, earlier in the day, supported Shamseer over his recent controversial remarks, saying there was nothing wrong with what the Speaker had said.

He said the Constitution allows everyone to have their respective beliefs, including whether Lord Ganesha is a mythical figure or not.

However, religious beliefs should not be taught as part of science, that is all Shamseer meant to say, Isaac contended.

The former Kerala Finance Minister said that the remarks have become controversial because of the name of the person who made them. ''This is a major attempt to communally divide the people of the state. It is not a coincidence, but a deliberate attempt and it will be countered effectively,'' he said.

Isaac also said that the issue created as a result of the remarks was being ''seen as a golden opportunity by the Congress'' to make political gains.

''They never have a proper political stand. They want to create uneasiness in the state by any means. Congress thinks that by adopting such a stand, it stands to gain some political advantage, but it is mistaken,'' he remarked.

K Radhakrishnan, State Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, and Devaswoms, while declining to comment on the Hindu deity issue, said that the state government only intends to maintain unity and friendliness among the people and prevent any division along communal lines.

He said the government's clear stand has always been to protect all kinds of beliefs and the believers.

Radhakrishnan further said that the violence unleashed in Manipur and Haryana was the outcome of the divisions created among people, and everyone should try to ensure that it does not happen in Kerala.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday lodged a case against a senior leader of the Nair Service Society (NSS) and a thousand of its identifiable members for allegedly gathering unlawfully before a temple here in protest against Shamseer's remarks about a Hindu deity.

The case was registered at Cantonment police station against NSS Vice President Sangeeth Kumar and 1,000 other identifiable persons of the organisation for the offences of unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public way under the IPC and various provisions of the Kerala Police Act, police said.

Reacting to the police action, Sangeeth Kumar told the media, ''Let the law take its own course. We were fighting to protect our faith. We will fight it legally.'' The BJP too threw its weight behind the NSS with the party's state chief K Surendran saying that the Nair organisation was not alone on the issue.

He said that people are waiting to know Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's view on the issue and not that of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and Shamseer.

Surendran said that the government's silence is an indication of the alleged attempts by leaders like the Speaker to create communal disharmony in the state.

He alleged that the CPI(M) through its conduct was eyeing the 30 per cent Muslim votes in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Surendran also said that the case against the NSS leader and its members was a false one and it will be opposed by the BJP.

On Wednesday, the opposition Congress and the BJP in Kerala had rallied behind the Nair Service Society (NSS) in its protest against Shamseer over his remarks. At the same time, the ruling CPI(M) made it clear that Shamseer will neither apologise nor issue a correction regarding his controversial remarks.

Standing his ground, Shamseer had said that while he did not intend to hurt the feelings of anybody, he saw no reason to tender any apology for the remarks.

