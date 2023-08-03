INDIA will save country from disaster, communal tension: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, also alleged that there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempt to win elections.

''INDIA will win the 2024 election and form the government. It will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment,'' she told reporters at the state secretariat here, while inaugurating a number of development projects.

''They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack electronic voting machines, we have heard about it and have some evidence and are attempting to get more,'' Banerjee said. She said the coalition formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary elections would hold a discussion on this in its next meeting.

The BJP-led NDA has no value, while INDIA's existence is all over the country, the TMC supremo claimed.

Reacting to the allegations, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "The whole country has seen who hacks elections. They will always make such complaints. They (TMC) didn't complain about EVM hacking when they won in 2021." Among the projects inaugurated, Banerjee virtually opened a new bridge built over the Dwarka river at Rangam in Murshidabad district. The 2-lane 105 meters long bridge will link Berhampore with Kandi.

