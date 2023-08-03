Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BJP launches drive to seek people’s suggestions for assembly poll manifesto

Updated: 03-08-2023 17:50 IST
The BJP on Thursday launched a drive to gather suggestions from people for the preparation of its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections due this year-end.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a 31-member 'Ghoshna Patra Samiti' (poll manifesto committee) headed by the party MP Vijay Baghel.

"We will reach out to people through different mediums during a month-long drive and seek their suggestions for the manifesto. We have released a WhatsApp number and an e-mail ID through which people can share their suggestions and the kind of development they want for the state," Baghel said.

Once the drive is over, Baghel said, the suggestions will be put before their senior leaders after which the poll manifesto will be drafted. State BJP chief Arun Sao said, "People's suggestions have been sought as we want to take the state ahead on the path of development as per their wishes and dreams." After being in power for 15 years (2003-2018) under the leadership of Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, the BJP suffered a big defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress, which made Bhupesh Baghel the chief minister. In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, Congress has 71 MLAs, while the BJP has 13 legislators.

