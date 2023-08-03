US Domestic News Roundup: US layoffs fall to lowest level in nearly a year; Trump supporters unfazed by new indictment: 'This is all political' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US layoffs fall to lowest level in nearly a year

American employers announced fewer layoffs in July than the year before, marking the first year-over-year decrease in more than a year and bolstering prospects that a resilient labor market will help the economy avoid a recession. U.S.-based employers announced 23,697 job cuts in July, a 42% drop from the number of layoffs announced in June and an 8% decrease from July 2022, according to a report released on Thursday by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It was the first year-over-year decrease since May 2022, and July also had the fewest announced layoffs since August of last year.

Trump supporters unfazed by new indictment: 'This is all political'

The indictment of former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election may be unprecedented in the annals of American history, but it appears to have done little to soften the resolve of Republican voters poised to support his bid for another term in the White House. Not only do those voters remain ready to back Trump in next year's presidential election - he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden - but some also have said they plan to donate to his legal defense against what they see as politically motivated prosecutions.

No shooter, no injuries at US Capitol after 'bogus call,' police say

Police gave an all-clear at the U.S. Capitol complex on Wednesday, finding no gunman or suspicious activities after a report of a possible active shooter that was most likely "bogus," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

After about 90 minutes of investigating, police allowed workers in three Senate office buildings adjacent to the U.S. Capitol to return to work.

Analysis-2024 Republican candidates hone in on a common foe: China

At an economic policy speech on Monday, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis repeatedly blamed China for sapping the United States of its financial strength, mentioning the nation no less than 11 times in 20 minutes. It was the latest sign that China has become a dominant issue in the Republican presidential primary race at a time when the Democratic Biden administration is trying to stabilize the intense rivalry between the world's two biggest economies. China is mentioned daily at campaign stops, in digital ads and in policy speeches by the various Republican candidates.

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; layoffs drop to 11-month low

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labor market conditions remain tight. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended July 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 227,000 claims for the latest week.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooter to be sentenced to death by judge

A federal judge was due to formally sentence Robert Bowers to death on Thursday for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, the New York Times reported.

The sentencing hearing comes a day after a jury unanimously voted for the death penalty after finding Bowers guilty on 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

US House panel opens probe into suspected Chinese hacking of Commerce, State emails

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Wednesday it is opening an investigation into China's suspected involvement in recent breaches of Commerce and State department email systems. Representative James Comer, who chairs the committee, and the heads of two subcommittees asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for staff briefings by Aug. 9.

Redistricting battles could determine control of US House in 2024

Brewing battles over redistricting from New York to Utah may result in new congressional maps for at least half a dozen states before the 2024 election, with control of the closely divided U.S. House of Representatives in the balance. The 2022 election – in which Republicans captured a slim 222-213 majority in the House – took place under maps based on the 2020 U.S. Census and intended to last a decade. But a series of legal challenges, including a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling, have cast many of those district lines into doubt.

Trump to face charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday to face charges he led a wide-ranging conspiracy built on lies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in a violent attack on the seat of American democracy. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to appear in a magistrate's courtroom at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) in Washington, D.C., half a mile (1 km) from the U.S. Capitol, the building his supporters stormed on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop Congress from certifying his defeat.

'I'm your warrior': How Trump used hush-money charges to rev up race for White House

On March 30, when Donald Trump was indicted over a hush-money payment to a porn star, he already owned the narrative. He had been preparing for this moment. Four weeks earlier, anticipating the indictment was near, the former president dictated notes to aides for a pugnacious speech - one that would ultimately help reignite his political fortunes, pull away from Republican rival Ron DeSantis and redraw the 2024 race for the White House.

