Amit Shah did not have single valid argument in favour of Delhi services bill: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:28 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not have a single valid argument in favour of bringing the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will never let it happen.

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah said the BJP and the Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation, but problems arose only in 2015 when a government came that had no intention to serve but only to fight with the Centre.

In his first reaction after the introduction of the bill, Kejriwal said this is a bill to enslave people of Delhi.

''Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill... They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration.

In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of ''services'' in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

