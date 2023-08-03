Left Menu

Maharashtra: Jalna police stop Samta Parishad activists from staging mock funeral of Bhide

Police in Maharashtras Jalna city on Thursday stopped activists of the Samta Parishad from staging a mock funeral of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide.The protest at Lahuji Salve chowk had been organised to condemn Bhides alleged remarks against the eminent 19th century social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Mahatma Gandhi.Five activists were detained and subsequently released, said a police official, while denying that lathicharge was used to disperse the protesters.

Police in Maharashtra's Jalna city on Thursday stopped activists of the Samta Parishad from staging a mock funeral of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide.

The protest at Lahuji Salve chowk had been organised to condemn Bhide's alleged remarks against the eminent 19th century social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Mahatma Gandhi.

Five activists were detained and subsequently released, said a police official, while denying that lathicharge was used to disperse the protesters. Madhukar Jharekar, district president of the Samta Parishad, alleged that the police used force for no valid reason. FIRs have already been registered against Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Saibaba of Shirdi and Phule at Amravati. He has not been arrested yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

