HP BJP chief Rajiv Bindal expresses concerns over slow relief and restoration work

BJP chief in Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Bindal on Thursday urged the state government to accelerate the pace of relief and restoration work in rain and flood-affected areas of the state.He also accused the states Congress government of playing politics and deceiving the people.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:48 IST
He also accused the state's Congress government of playing politics and deceiving the people. Bindal said Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited the flood-affected Kullu and Manali areas and announced relief but the state government is not bringing it clearly before the people and ''discriminating'' in the distribution of the relief.

''The government should work on the three 'R's – restoration, rehabilitation and relief – and speed up the work to provide relief to the affected people,'' the BJP leader told newspersons here.

Bindal alleged that there are no clear parameters for providing relief and nepotism was rampant. He added that the poor get the relief first and the money be paid through the direct bank transfer method.

Farmers are worried that 300 roads are closed and crops of apples, tomatoes and peas are not reaching the markets, he added.

