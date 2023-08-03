"Satrangi diaries will be revealed soon": Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Rajasthan Govt scams

Amid the 'red diary' row, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Thursday announced that more "colourful (Satrangi) diaries will be revealed soon," detailing different scams within the Rajasthan government. He further claimed that these diaries will force several Congress leaders to hide.

"Till now, only one 'Red Diary' has come out... Colourful (Satrangi) diaries will be revealed soon regarding different Rajasthan government scams, and then several Congress leaders will be forced to hide..." said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat. Meanwhile, police teams arrived at the house of ex-minister Rajendra Gudha for an inquiry regarding his involvement in a case related to the disappearance of two minor girls.

Clarifying the reason behind the Police official's arrival at the official residence of former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jodhpur Rural SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav said, "On July 2nd, a case was filed at the local police station concerning the disappearance of several minors. The police conducted an investigation, successfully located and rescued the girls, and apprehended two suspects in connection with the case. It has been reported that the location of the incident is a night shelter operated by former minister Rajendra Gudha. However, these are only preliminary findings, and nothing has been confirmed at this time." This comes a day after former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha released on Wednesday three pages of a 'Red Diary' with proof of alleged corrupt practices and wrongdoings of the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gudha held up the 'Red Diary' and also read a couple of pages from it, saying he would continue revealing more secrets in the coming days. On whether he feared being arrested, the former minister said, "Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations from the diary as it will remain with my close aides. This diary has details of corrupt deals (under CM Gehlot). It holds all the evidence of corruption done by the Ashok Gehlot government. They are planning to file false cases and blackmail me. They are asking me to apologise."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Gudha said CM Gehlot was very tensed about the contents of the 'Red Diary'. "The way they (the Congress members) treated me in the Assembly betrays their nervousness. I have never seen anyone so tensed in my whole life. Whatever is written in the book will be out in the public domain," he said.

Gudha was sacked as minister by CM Gehlot after he flagged the incident of four women being found dead in Jodhpur, saying that the Congress government should look within before criticising the Centre over the Manipur situation. Later, he was marshalled out of the Rajasthan Assembly after he demonstrated against the Gehlot government, holding up the 'Red Diary'. (ANI)

