YSRCP, BJD support Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha

Updated: 03-08-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The YSRCP and the BJD on Thursday supported in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to replace the Delhi services ordinance.

The Union government had on Tuesday tabled the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members. The bill seeks the creation of the National Capital Civil Services Authority for deciding transfer and posting of civil servants.

Participating in the debate on the bill, BJD member Pinaki Misra said that Parliament has the power to enact a law and let the Supreme Court decide whether it is a good law or a bad law.

This law cannot be brought with respect of ''full states'' such as Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal. This can be done only in the case of the National Capital Territory of Delhi which has peculiar and special status, the MP said.

YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy too supported the bill, saying this is a unique bill, and expressed hope that it is not replicated for other states.

The Delhi government had approached the Superme Court for staying the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on May 19.

However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance on control over services in Delhi. It referred Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution Bench.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consists of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi.

The bill empowers the Authority to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.

It also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

