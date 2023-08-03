Left Menu

Cong top brass holds strategy meet for Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:45 IST
The Congress' top brass on Thursday held a strategy meeting with party leaders from Kerala to discuss the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting and former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present there, besides state Congress president and CLP leader.

A number of party MPs from Kerala in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting, besides senior state leaders.

''The strategy meeting of Kerala Congress leaders in Delhi, began with a silent prayer remembering former chief minister, late Shri Oommen Chandy and former governor and minister (Kerala government), late Shri Vakkom Purushothaman,'' Kharge said after the meeting. He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kerala had blessed the Congress with 19 of the total 20 MPs. ''In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we are extremely positive that the people of this progressive state shall once again give a resounding mandate to the Congress party,'' he said.

The party is holding poll strategy meetings for every state in order to prepare for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

