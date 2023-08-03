Left Menu

Shah made an election speech, opposition not allowed to raise issues: Adhir on Delhi services bill debate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:50 IST
  • India

The opposition on Thursday walked out of Lok Sabha before the voting on the Delhi services bill, accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making an election speech and alleging that it was not allowed to raise some issues.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the issue was all about snatching the rights of an elected government but Shah was instead ''abusive'' to the opposition and made an election speech.

He said he wanted to seek some clarifications from Shah, including on the Manipur issue, but was not allowed.

DMK member T R Baalu accused Union minister Anurag Thakur of taunting his party over the issue of scams.

Opposition members were quiet during the debate and disturbed no one, including Shah, but Thakur started ''heckling'' them later, he said.

The BRS also joined INDIA bloc parties in walking out of the House.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

