TN CM urges Haryana govt to act sternly against rioters, restore normalcy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Haryana government to take stern action against the rioters and restore normalcy at the earliest. Also, he sought appropriate steps to prevent such incidents of violence in the future.

Referring to the communal clashes in Haryana that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days, the Chief Minister said ''My heart goes out to the victims and their families who have been inflicted a great deal of pain and agony by the recent communal violence in Haryana.'' ''We must remember that true strength lies in peace, non-violence, and harmonious coexistence. We cannot let hatred and division consume us,'' Stalin said in a tweet. He ''strongly urged'' the Haryana government to take stern action against the rioters without any discrimination, restore normalcy at the earliest and ensure that such incidents are effectively prevented in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)