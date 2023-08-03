Cong seeks judicial probe into govt's 'failure' to prevent violence in Haryana's Nuh

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government's ''failure'' to prevent the violence that started from Nuh and claimed six lives.

At a press conference held at the AICC headquarters here, Hooda accused the BJP-led Haryana government of being a ''complete failure'' on all counts and said, ''Whosoever instigated the violence and riots in Nuh should be punished. They should not be given any kind of protection by authorities.'' ''We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh and that will help bring out the truth into the incident,'' he told reporters.

Hooda said the probe should also look into what led to the violent clashes and why the government failed to take preventive steps on time to prevent a communal clash. The probe should ascertain the truth on who instigated the violence and how, the Congress leader said.

''What prevented the government from taking adequate steps in time to prevent the violence when it had prior information about the possible use of weapons that could lead to a communal clash in the area,'' he asked.

Had the government taken preventive steps in advance, the violence could have been averted, Hooda added.

He also questioned why the communal clash happened now when elections in neighbouring Rajasthan are due.

''This is a failed government and has no right to rule the state. They have no right to run the government,'' Hooda asserted.

''This is a total administrative failure of the Haryana government, which has otherwise failed on all counts,'' he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had entered Haryana through Nuh and stayed there for two days where a lot of love and brotherhood was seen.

''What we have (now) seen in Nuh is an attempt at polarisation. The BJP's policy is to polarise society and we have seen them do it in other states earlier and now, they are trying it in Haryana and Rajasthan,'' Ramesh said.

He added that what Rao Inderjit Singh said is the truth. Union minister Singh, who is an MP from Gurugram, on Wednesday, said it was a matter of inquiry as to how members of both communities involved in communal violence in Haryana's Nuh were in possession of weapons.

Ramesh further said, ''...This is yet another failure of the 'double-engine' government of the BJP,'' adding, ''Haryana is united and will not break even if they attempt at doing so.'' Hooda said Haryana used to be number one in employment generation and law and order but now tops in crime, price rise and unemployment.

He also appealed to people to maintain peace and promote brotherhood.

Hooda alleged that if the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy as the chief minister has claimed, the government did have information about it but it did not act in time.

He also took a dig at the state's home minister, saying the CID department is with the chief minister and not the home minister ''who does not know anything''.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)