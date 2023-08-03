Mizoram Congress chief urges all parties, NGOs, churches in state to join hands for fighting BJP
Congresss Mizoram unit president Lalsawta on Thursday said all political parties, NGOs and churches should come together to form a united front against the BJP.The country as well as Mizoram is going through a dark period because of the BJPs policies, he alleged.There has never been such a dark period and deplorable situation since India got Independence.
- Country:
- India
Congress's Mizoram unit president Lalsawta on Thursday said all political parties, NGOs and churches should come together to form a united front against the BJP.
The country as well as Mizoram is going through a dark period because of the BJP's policies, he alleged.
''There has never been such a dark period and deplorable situation since India got Independence. This is all because of the BJP's policies to suppress the religious practices and cultures of the minorities,'' he told a press conference.
He alleged that the BJP has unleashed a perilous storm targeting the cultures, traditions and religious freedom.
India is among the most dangerous countries for Christians in the world, he claimed.
He alleged that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an attempt to erase the cultures and traditions of minorities. ''I urge all political parties to collectively fight against the BJP. I also urge all NGOs and churches to form a forum to fight them,'' Lalsawta said.
Mizoram is a Christian majority state with churches having a considerable influence on society.
Lalsawta said that Congress will fight all the 40 assembly seats in the assembly polls due later this year.
The Congress will finalise its candidates within this month, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christians
- Congress
- the assembly polls
- Mizoram
- Christian
- Lalsawta
- India
ALSO READ
Names of over 6,000 Bru voters deleted from Mizoram's voters list
Israeli president's speech to Congress highlights 'unbreakable bond' despite US unease
Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday
Israel's Herzog to address Congress amid tensions with Washington
Mayawati says BSP will go solo in state elections this year; accuses Congress of forming alliance with 'castiest parties'