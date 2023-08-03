Left Menu

EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over protest crackdown and support for Russia

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:55 IST
The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on several Belarus police, justice and prison officials over a crackdown on anti-government activists, and on media personnel and a company accused of supporting Russia's war on Ukraine.

Travel bans in Europe and asset freezes were slapped on 38 officials, including several judges and prosecutors. The EU also froze the assets of state oil and chemicals giant Belneftekhim.

It said the company "represents a fundamental asset for the Belarusian economy and foreign policy, in particular in relation to the cooperation between Russia and Belarus in developing a common oil market." Belneftekhim "benefits from the support" provided by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime to lessen the impact of Western sanctions, it said.

The EU also extended an export ban to firearms and the aviation and space industries.

It now has imposed restrictive measures on more than 230 people and almost 40 "entities" –- often companies, banks or organizations –- since Lukashenko was returned to power three years ago in elections widely considered to be fraudulent.

Journalists and activists in Belarus have faced large-scale repression since the August 2020 vote that gave Lukashenko a sixth term. Following the election, Belarus was swept by massive protests, some of which drew more than 100,000 people.

Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten by police while in custody, and dozens of non-governmental organizations and independent media outlets were shut down.

