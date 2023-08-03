Cong top brass holds strategy meet for Kerala, Kharge says state will give resounding mandate

The Congress' top brass on Thursday held a strategy meeting with party leaders from Kerala to discuss the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting and former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present there, besides state Congress president and CLP leader.

A number of party MPs from Kerala in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting, besides senior state leaders.

''The strategy meeting of Kerala Congress leaders in Delhi, began with a silent prayer remembering former chief minister, late Shri Oommen Chandy and former governor and minister (Kerala government), late Shri Vakkom Purushothaman,'' Kharge said after the meeting. He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kerala had blessed the Congress with 19 of the total 20 MPs. ''In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we are extremely positive that the people of this progressive state shall once again give a resounding mandate to the Congress party,'' he said.

AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said ''we had a very fruitful and successful discussion on the coming Parliament election related to the Kerala state.'' He said this is the 15th state-level meeting to discuss the preparedness for the parliamentary elections.

All senior leaders of the Congress spoke about the preparations and the issues, he said, adding that apart from the people who came here, senior-most leader A K Antony, and former PCC president and CLP leader Ramesh Chennithala participated through virtual mode.

''Last time, we, the UDF, won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, this time the Kerala leaders have assured AICC that UDF will win 20 out of 20. This was the assurance given by the leadership of Kerala. Entire Kerala leadership will kickstart the Parliament election campaign without any delay,'' Venugopal said.

He said in all the parliamentary constituencies, election campaign committees will be set up from booth level to parliament level. ''People of Kerala are very much annoyed with the situation at the national level, which is prevalent in this country. Especially, Manipur is burning for last 100 days. There is not even a single sentence from prime minister to settle the issue. Prime Minister has not even spoken in Parliament. ''Actually, this is shame for the nation that the prime minister is totally insensitive and intolerant of such a situation like Manipur, and again there are lot many issues regarding the state government also, which Kerala leaders will narrate,'' he alleged.

Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, said the Congress certainly has a brighter chance as people are fed up with both the governments, in the Centre and the state. ''Of course, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji's presence as an MP, his disqualification process, which went on from some corner of BJP, has also created a great sympathy among the people of Kerala, that is what the general impression leaders have given to us.

We are going to win 20 out of 20 seats in Parliament. It will be a big boost for 'INDIA],'' he claimed.

The party is holding poll strategy meetings for every state in order to prepare for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

